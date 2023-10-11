Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,238,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,195. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.