First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.85 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $462.65 million and $1.85 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 462,728,171 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 456,726,178.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00055843 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,065,130,094.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

