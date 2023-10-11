First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans $0.12 Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 6,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.