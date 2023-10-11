First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a growth of 550.7% from the September 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 343,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,059. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

