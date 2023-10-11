First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 360.0% in September

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 148,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,850. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

