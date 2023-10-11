First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 360.0% in September

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 148,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,850. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
