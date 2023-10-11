Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 205,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

