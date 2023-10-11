Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 17,975 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

