Fortress Biotech, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.
About Fortress Biotech
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.