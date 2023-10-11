Fortress Biotech, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

