Frax Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $671.33 million and $30.46 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

