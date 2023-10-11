FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 816,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMLD remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

