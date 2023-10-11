Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 340,600 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Galecto Price Performance

GLTO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 554,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,563. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Galecto has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galecto news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $114,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,153 shares in the company, valued at $473,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Galecto by 1,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 256,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

