Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.30

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.30 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.65). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,672 shares trading hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -458.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.10.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.