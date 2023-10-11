Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 188.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.66. 163,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,105. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

