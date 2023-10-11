GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Head-To-Head Review

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 155.7%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Fidus Investment pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $443.77 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment $94.14 million 4.99 $35.82 million $1.72 10.79

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

19.0% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 37.97% 11.53% 5.87%

Summary

Fidus Investment beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide. gcm grosvenor has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. the firm is headquartered in chicago, with offices in new york, los angeles, london, tokyo, hong kong and seoul, serving a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. gcm grosvenor specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs. the firm also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution. offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

