Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.14

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 134650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

