Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $101.45

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.45 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.93). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 77.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 637,236 shares.

Genel Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £232.46 million, a P/E ratio of -174.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

