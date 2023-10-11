Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.25

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 128953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $500.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

