Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,594,211 shares trading hands.

Gfinity Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

