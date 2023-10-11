GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Read Our Latest Report on GFL

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.