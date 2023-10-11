Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 225000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$964,950.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

