Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,925.00.

Givaudan Stock Performance

About Givaudan

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. 34,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

