Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 109,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,213. The stock has a market cap of $430.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

