Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 415.5% in September

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 415.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

