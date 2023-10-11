Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.98

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 484943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Up 23.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

