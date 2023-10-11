Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.