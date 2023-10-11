Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Shares Down 8.7%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 9,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 23,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

