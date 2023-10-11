Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.