Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $144.84

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.84 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.70). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 27,500 shares.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4,650.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.69.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

