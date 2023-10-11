Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS BMBOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

