Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS BMBOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
