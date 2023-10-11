Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Dividend of $1.35 (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3455 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.9 %
GBOOY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 25,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $47.63.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
