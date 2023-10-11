Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.23. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 8,487 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo México in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

