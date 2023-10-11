Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GOF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

