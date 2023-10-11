Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.40 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.