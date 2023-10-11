Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.40 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.
Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
