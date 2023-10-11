Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROWL remained flat at $24.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

