Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Harrow Health worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $16,980,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Harrow Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 166,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,160. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Harrow Health’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin A. Makary bought 20,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Makary bought 20,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

