Head-To-Head Comparison: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 11.87% 7.45% 3.47% ATN International -1.24% -1.05% -0.42%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ATN International pays out -93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 0.80 $7.20 million N/A N/A ATN International $725.74 million 0.72 -$5.64 million ($0.90) -37.31

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.26%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves broadband connections in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

