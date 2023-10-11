Head-To-Head Contrast: NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) vs. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 13.01% 8.75% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NNN REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 4 5 0 2.40 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

NNN REIT presently has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than NNN REIT.

This table compares NNN REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $773.05 million 8.44 $334.63 million $2.04 17.53 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.61 -$53.10 million $0.55 9.84

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. NNN REIT pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NNN REIT beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

