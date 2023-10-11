Head to Head Survey: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 22.98% 13.48% 1.11% Fifth Third Bancorp 22.66% 16.92% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $802.92 million 1.60 $212.18 million $4.95 6.10 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.35 billion 1.82 $2.45 billion $3.52 7.10

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heartland Financial USA and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.22, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Heartland Financial USA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The company's Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.