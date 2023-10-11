HI Reaches One Day Volume of $301,652.79 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, HI has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $301,652.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007494 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 235.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,712.74 or 1.00113335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 3,818,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071939 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $303,068.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.