HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.57

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 15811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

HNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

