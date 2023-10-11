Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.