Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 1,833,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

