Horan Securities Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.29. The company had a trading volume of 276,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $2,672,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

