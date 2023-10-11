Horan Securities Inc. Buys 976 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,152. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.