Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $355,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. 1,279,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,863. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.98 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.