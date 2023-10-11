Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 74,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.