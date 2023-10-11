Horan Securities Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,638. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.89. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

