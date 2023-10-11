Horan Securities Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 175.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,222,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,943,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $829.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

