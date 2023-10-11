Horan Securities Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,064. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.