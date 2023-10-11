Horan Securities Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,184,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,817,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.